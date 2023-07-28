‘Excellent’: Media hails 23-year-old Leeds player’s display against Forest

Leeds United got their first win of pre-season on board as they defeated Nottingham Forest in Burton-on-Trent.

The Whites took on the Reds at the Pirelli Stadium and ran out 2-0 winners against the Premier League outfit.

Leeds opened the scoring in the second half, Patrick Bamford making the most of a dismal back pass from Forest.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Ian Poveda, who came on as a substitute at the break, added a second five minutes before the end.

The 23-year-old collected Georginio Rutter’s ball and rifled into the Forest net from the edge of the box.

All in all, a good display and great result from Leeds, who have one more pre-season friendly ahead of them.

The Whites will head to Edinburgh to face Hearts before attention turns to their Championship opener against Cardiff.

Plenty of Leeds players impressed on the night, but Farke will no doubt be especially pleased with Poveda.

‘Making a real case for sticking around’

The attacking ace hasn’t exactly had the most fruitful time at Elland Road since joining back in January 2020.

Poveda has struggled with injuries and spent time away on loan. He has made just 20 competitive outings for Leeds.

However, he has worked hard to get back to fitness, and he seems to be thriving under Farke’s management.

Media outlets covering the game liked what they saw from Poveda on the night.

Leeds Live‘s post-match ratings article saw him get an 8 out of 10 for his efforts.

‘Picked up where he left off in Oslo,’ wrote Beren Cross. ‘So tricky.

‘Continued to beat his man from wide positions and deliver dangerous balls.

‘Did just as well when he was moved inside to number 10. Making a real case for sticking around next season.’

Likewise, Leeds Live match reporter William Jackson spoke highly of Poveda, naming him as one of men of the match.

‘Ian Poveda certainly made people sit up and take notice with his goal scoring second half performance,’ he said.

Photo by Nigel French – Pool/Getty Images

And the Yorkshire Evening Post described Poveda as ‘excellent’ in their match report.

Poveda really seems to have turned a corner and he’s taking his opportunity very well.

Let’s hope he sticks around and helps Leeds shine and hopefully make a quick return to the top flight.