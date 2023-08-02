‘Excellent’ Leeds ace wants to ‘play a big part this season’ for Daniel Farke’s side

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has expressed his desire to “play a big part this season” for Daniel Farke’s side.

The Whites academy graduate put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Cresswell, who has been with Leeds for the past nine years, has committed his future to the Whites until 2027.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Millwall, where he made 30 appearances for the London club.

Of those, 28 came in the Championship, with Cresswell helping Gary Rowett’s side keep 13 clean sheets.

Now back at Leeds and with a new contract signed, the Whites talent is eager to kick on for the Elland Road side.

He told the official Whites website: “I’m buzzing really.

“I can’t put into words how proud I am of where I’ve come from, to where I’m at now.

“I’m still young, I’m only 20, I’m delighted and happy to be here and it shows the confidence the club and staff have in me by giving me this deal and hopefully I can repay the faith this season.

“I want to play a big part this season, I want to achieve big things in front of the fans and make the people around me proud.

“I loved my loan at Millwall last season. The experience of the Championship was relentless and now I’m ready now to go at it this season with Leeds.”

At youth level, Cresswell was part of title-winning sides with both the Under-18s and Under-23s at Leeds.

He went on to make his senior debut for the Whites in September 2020 against Hull City in the League Cup.

Cresswell followed this up with six appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, including five in the Premier League.

He has also impressed for England at youth level, winning the Under-21 European Championship earlier this summer.

Our view

It’s always great to see an academy graduate earn himself a new deal with the club where he came through the ranks.

Cresswell is an ‘excellent‘ talent who did amazingly well for Millwall in the Championship last season.

With Leeds now also in the second tier, his experience will be invaluable for the Whites as they look to break out of the division.