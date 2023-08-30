‘Exactly what they need’: Micah Richards says £45m midfielder could be perfect for Liverpool

Liverpool still need a new midfielder heading into deadline day, and there haven’t been a lack of links as of late.

The likes of Cheick Doucoure, Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch has all been linked as of late, while Kalvin Phillips is a name that has consistently cropped up.

The £45m Man City man has been out in the cold at the Etihad over the past 12 months, and there have been some reports that the England international could be heading to Anfield.

Speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast, Micah Richards has been discussing this potential deal, and he says that while he wouldn’t be happy if Phillips left City for Liverpool, he says that he could be a great signing for the Reds.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Richards backs Phillips to shine at Liverpool

The pundit spoke highly of Phillips and his chances of succeeding at Liverpool.

“Well yeah Kalvin Phillips is a difficult one. He went to City and he got injured and then he got injured again. Remember him at the Euros, him and Rice with that partnership were fantastic. We know he’s got it and he’s not going to get that run of games at Man City because Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the world. Would I sell him to the rivals at Liverpool? No, I wouldn’t if I’m totally honest, but I think he’s very capable of playing for Liverpool and doing well, I think he’s exactly what they need as well,” Richards said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Top player

Say what you will about Phillips’ lack of minutes over the past 12 months, we mustn’t forget just how talented of a player he is.

There’s a reason Man City spent £45m on the player last summer, and while he has struggled since crossing the Pennines after swapping Leeds for City, he’s still got plenty of quality as he has always shown at international level.

Liverpool’s best signings are often talented players who have been overlooked, and Phillips certainly ticks that box at the moment.

The Reds could do a lot worse than signing Phillips.