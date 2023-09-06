Mohammed Kudus to West Ham has the potential to be one of the signings of the summer.

The Ghanaian is an incredible talent, and he could take the Premier League by storm if he’s used in the correct role.

Kudus is an incredibly fluid player whose role isn’t defined, but according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, the former Ajax man is being earmarked as a striker rotation option.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Kudus to be used as a striker

Jones shared what he knows about the attacker.

“That’s exactly what I’m told that a lot of the time he is going to be used as a rotator through the middle. It’s something Man United looked at to use him as what Hojlund is going to be, that was how they outlined him. It’s interesting because I don’t think most teams had him outlined to play that type of role. I don’t think West Ham have him for that all of the time either,” Jones said.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Good problem to have

West Ham have a bit of an issue with Kudus in that he’s capable of playing in many positions and it’s tough to figure out what his best role is.

However, while that may look like a headache for David Moyes, it’s a great problem to have.

Indeed, the fact that Kudus is able to play in any attacking role as well as in the midfield is a benefit rather than a drawback, and while he may not play every single week as West Ham’s number one striker, he’ll always have room in this side in some sort of role at all times.

Kudus could be the signing of the summer if he’s used correctly.