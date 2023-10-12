‘Everything we hear’: Journalist shares what he’s now hearing about Kylian Mbappe and Newcastle United

Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG is up in the air at the moment, and after Newcastle thrashed the French champions last week, there’s been a couple of whispers about Mbappe potentially heading to St James’ Park.

To be honest, this rumour has been around for two years now. Ever since Newcastle became the richest club on the planet, Mbappe has been linked with a move to Tyneside, and with January around the corner, the Mbappe chat is starting again.

However, according to Luke Edwards, this one isn’t a goer.

Speaking on the BBC Football Gossip Daily Podcast, Edwards was asked about Mbappe and a potential move to Newcastle, and he says that Mbappe is out of Newcastle’s price range in terms of his wage demands.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Too expensive

Edwards shared what he’s heard about Mbappe and Newcastle.

“I would love to see him at Newcastle to be honest, Dan Burn feeding him balls would be a great prospect,” The host said.

“I’m sure Newcastle fans would as well, but everything we hear about, they just can’t afford the wages. The highest earner at Newcastle is on about £150,000-a-week, and Mbappe would be looking in excess of £400,000-a-week, so he’s a bit out of their price range,” Edwards said.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Too much

Even the richest club in the world has to comply with FFP restrictions, and signing Mbappe appears to be beyond Newcastle right now.

As rich as the Saudis are, they haven’t yet turned Newcastle into this global brand that they hope it to be one day, and the books still need balancing.

Mbappe would be the splurge signing to end all splurge signings, and Newcastle, quite simply, can’t do this at the moment.

These types of talents will be headed to St James’ Park eventually, but we may be a decade away from seeing that happen.