‘Everything is pointing towards’: All signs are pointing towards £25m midfielder joining Liverpool – journalist

Liverpool still need to sign another midfield player this summer, and it looks as though they may finally be able to get their man this week.

Indeed, Ryan Gravenberch has been strongly linked with Liverpool for quite some time now, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, all the signs are now pointing towards the Dutchman heading to Anfield.

Bailey says that Gravenberch himself really wants this move and he is not a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Bayern Munich this summer, stating that he expects the midfielder to be in England by Friday with Liverpool firm favourites to land his signature.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Gravenberch to Liverpool likely

Bailey shared what he knows about the £25m midfielder.

“Yeah, they want this midfielder in. They’re happy with Endo as the holding player, and everything is pointing towards Gravenberch, we’ve always heard his name and that remains so. Bayern are looking to bring people in, he’s not a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans, the player really wants this move. I think Gravenberch will be in England by Friday, and I make Liverpool firm favourites at the minute,” Bailey said.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Long-term solutions

Gravenberch could be the perfect signing for the Reds.

Indeed, if Liverpool finalise this signing, the Reds may not need to address their midfield again for a number of years.

With Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai all being young enough along with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones being genuine youth options who could come into the fold in the coming years.

Gravenberch could be the icing on the cake in terms of Liverpool’s midfield rebuild this summer, and it looks as though this one could happen.