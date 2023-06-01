‘Everything I hear’: Journalist suggests Spurs are keen to wrap up deal for player who could be worth £150m











Tottenham are keen to wrap up a deal that will see Dejan Kulusevski join them on a permanent basis according to Alasdair Gold.

The journalist was speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast about the Swedish winger after his future was called into question.

Of course, Spurs signed Kulusevski 18 months ago on a loan deal with an option to buy, but after finishing eighth in a season where the attacker underperformed, there have been questions around whether or not he’ll actually stay.

However, according to Gold, despite this speculation, Spurs are indeed keen to keep hold of Kulusevski, stating that the £30m deal spread over five years is a no-brainer for a player he believes could be worth £150m one day.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Spurs keen to sign Kulusevski

Gold shared what he knows about this situation.

“The feeling is that that’s it now. When they take the option and pay the money. Although the money is payable over five years, and it’s such a good deal. It’s a no-brainer. I know Kulusevski has had an inconsistent season this year, but he’s only going to get better and better,” Gold said.

“£30m spread over five years, why would you hesitate? He has featured prominently on all of the marketing for the game in Bangkok, that’s after his loan deal ends.

“Everything I hear at the club is they fully expect to take up that option in his agreement. I’m excited about the future of Kulusevski, we saw that last season and in glimpses this season.”

“If he is trained and coached properly, he could be a £100/£150m player, and £30m over five years is peanuts for a player like that.”

No-brainer

As Gold says this is a deal that just makes sense.

Even if Spurs have absolutely no use for Kulusevski, he’s worth more than £30m in this day and age anyway.

Indeed, while he’s not had the best of seasons, someone who has so much potential at the age of just 23 is worth significantly more than that fee.

Spurs will get this one tied up, and it could well be their signing of the summer.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Show all