Figures within Liverpool haven’t been surprised by Xabi Alonso’s early success as a manager according to Tony Evans.

Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, the journalist divulged some of the conversations he’s had with people within Liverpool about Alonso, and he says that nobody is shocked to see the Spaniard doing so well at Bayer Leverkusen.

Intriguingly, there was a sense of surprise when Steven Gerrard was doing so well at Rangers, but those within the club see Alonso slightly differently to how they ever saw Gerrard.

Nobody is shocked

Evans shared what he’s been hearing about Alonso from within the club.

“When you speak to people around the club when Steven Gerrard was winning at Rangers it was like ‘yeah, it’s brilliant we’re made up for him, but we didn’t really see it coming.’ But when you speak about Alonso everyone says, ‘yeah, yeah, yep, we knew, we knew this was coming.’” Evans said.

Future Liverpool manager?

With those within Liverpool being so impressed by Alonso so far, we can’t help but wonder if he’s a Liverpool manager in waiting.

He is, of course, something of a cult figure at Anfield already, and if he continues to make waves on the coaching front, he could well be back on Merseyside in a few years’ time.

Of course, everyone is hoping that Jurgen Klopp sticks around for a few more years yet, but when the time comes for the German to leave Anfield, there may not be a better candidate out there than Alonso when it comes to replacing Klopp.

After years of talk about Steven Gerrard replacing Klopp, perhaps his old midfield partner will now be the man to step into the Anfield dugout.

