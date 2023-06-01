‘Everyone raves about him’: Tottenham’s coaching staff are so excited about 23-year-old – journalist











Tottenham’s coaching staff are incredibly excited by Pedro Porro and his ability to improve his game.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold was discussing Porro’s performances towards the end of the season for Tottenham, and he noted how people behind the scenes at Tottenham have been raving about the Spaniard.

Indeed, according to Gold, many at Spurs are impressed by Porro’s workrate and desire to improve his game, and have noted that he’s very attentive to what his coaches have been telling him.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Spurs staff impressed by Porro

Gold shared what he knows about the Spaniard.

“Everyone raves about him behind the scenes about his desire to work and improve and listen to what the coaches say and take it on board,” Gold said.

“We’re certainly seeing it, his crossing ability is fantastic and like you say, he’s getting used to the Premier League and then with a full pre-season under a new manager he could be a very useful player next season.”

Get the right manager

This just serves to show how important the right manager is for Tottenham

As Gold says, Porro is taking everything on board from his coaches, so Spurs need to make sure that they have the best coaches possible so their players can improve in the way they wish too.

It’s all well and good that Porro is listening to what he’s being told, but if he’s being fed poor advice he will not improve.

Spurs need to get the right manager and the correct coaching staff in place to give their players the best chance of succeeding.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

