‘Everyone’ is open to letting ‘fantastic’ player leave Tottenham now – journalist

Harry Kane is closer than ever to leaving Tottenham, and it sounds as though Spurs themselves are now open to losing their star man.

Indeed, according to Tom Allnutt, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, everyone is now open to the idea of Kane leaving Spurs.

It was unthinkable for a long time that Kane would leave Tottenham, but with the striker entering the final year of his contract and a new era on the horizon, he could now go.

According to Allnutt, Bayern Munich are now very confident that they will sign Kane, and, at this stage, everyone is open to the idea of Kane leaving now.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kane could go

Allnutt shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic’ player.

“Bayern were briefing yesterday that they want to have talks with Spurs, that suggested that there wasn’t a meeting organised, but that’s what they were briefing. We know that Kane is not going to sign a new contract this summer, and he’s open to the Bayern proposal. At this stage, everyone is open to the idea of Harry Kane leaving, and that sounds like a wishy-washy thing, but in comparison to previous summers that is a big step,” Allnutt said.

“It’s worth saying that from the Bayern side there is a huge amount of confidence here, they see it as they’re Bayern Munich and Kane is at Tottenham, he’s at a team that isn’t even in Europe next season, why wouldn’t they get him? It is worth saying that they believe a deal will be done.”

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

End of an era

It really does sound as though Kane could leave Tottenham now.

This would be the end of an era for Spurs, and they need to tread very carefully if they’re going to lose the attacker.

Let’s be real, Kane is Tottenham. If they didn’t have him last season they’d be in massive trouble, and if they don’t replace him adequately, they will quickly slip down the Premier League.

This is a massive moment for Spurs, and they need to make sure they make the right choices from here on in.