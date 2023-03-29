‘Everyone I talk to’: USA think they know what Folarin Balogun’s decision will be now - journalist











Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has been making headlines throughout this international break as both the USA and England wait with bated breath to see which country he will represent going forwards.

Balogun is eligible to play for either the US or England, and after dropping out of the England U21 team earlier this month, many pondered whether Balogun would now be declaring for the USA.

Speaking on the This Week in Arsenal Podcast, ESPN’s James Benge has been discussing the Arsenal striker’s decision and he says that everyone he speaks to on the USMNT side firmly believes that the striker will indeed play for America.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Balogun to play for the USA

Benge shared what he’s been hearing about the striker.

“We can discuss what happens with Balogun and what happens with Nketiah in the summer. But yeah, on the USMNT side, everyone I talk to would be really surprised if he didn’t end up playing for the US. I have doubts about whether he’s the guy but also he’s probably a fair bit better than Haji Wright for instance,” Benge said.

Shame

This is a real shame from an England perspective.

Balogun has been ripping it up in France this season, and he’s genuinely showing glimpses of having the potential to be a top-class striker.

Sadly, England don’t have many top quality centre-forwards coming through right now. The likes of Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Callum Wilson are flying the flag right now, but at U21 level, there really isn’t much there – hence why Morgan Gibbs-White has had to play as a false nine for Lee Carsley’s side recently.

Of course, Balogun has to make the decision that is right for him, but it is a shame that the Three Lions will seemingly be missing out on a talented young striker here.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Show all