Leeds United are about to enter into a new era under Daniel Farke.

The bright lights of the Premier League have dimmed, and it’s back to basics for the Yorkshire club from this point onwards.

The Whites have had to get rid of a number of their big names this summer, and while relegation has been disappointing, it feels like there’s an exciting new dawn on the horizon.

Indeed, Leeds have a number of young players who could shine this season, and one of those is certainly Joe Gelhardt.

Speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast, Michael Bridges was speaking about some of these young stars, and he reserved some special praise for Gelhardt, claiming that he heard nothing but good things about the attacker during his loan spell at Sunderland last season.

Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Gelhardt has had rave reviews

Bridges shared what he’s heard about Gelhardt.

“There’s a lot of player Leeds have gotten back from loan spells, we’re going to have a chat with one of them in Cresswell, he had a good spell at Millwall, Joffy was at Sunderland last season, everyone I spoke to in the Sunderland region was delighted with his performances,” Bridges said.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Big season ahead

Gelhardt was fantastic in the Championship last season with Sunderland, and now he has the chance to translate that over to Leeds United.

The youngster has so many attributes that should make him a star at this level, he’s fast, he’s strong and he’s powerful, and if he can just find that cutting edge in front of goal, he could be deadly for Leeds as a striker option.

The Whites have so many good young players at their disposal this season, and Gelhardt could well be the best of the bunch.