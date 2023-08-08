‘Everyone has a short memory’: Pundit says people have forgotten just how good one Liverpool man is

Liverpool were poor last season, that is no secret.

The Reds were probably lucky to finish fifth in the Premier League after their shocking start to last term, and after such a poor campaign, many of the Reds’ key figures have come under fire.

The likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold were being questioned on almost a weekly basis last season, while some have even taken aim at Jurgen Klopp.

However, speaking on TalkSPORT’s Premier League All Access Podcast, Scott Minto was not having it when it came to criticism of the Liverpool boss.

The pundit said that Klopp does have a big year ahead of him in terms of proving himself once again, but he was bewildered by some of the recent criticism, claiming that everyone seemingly has too short a memory these days.

Short memories

Minto hit back at the criticism Klopp has been receiving.

“It’s a big year for him. I think in the world we live in everyone has a short memory. He’s still one of the best managers in the world, but he needs to prove it again, they need to at least get into the top four,’ Minto said.

Typical

It’s not been surprising to see some of the footballing world turn on Klopp. After all, fans of this sport are often very fickle.

It takes one bad season for you to be ‘finished’ these days, and most of the time, it’s just reactionary noise that is filling the airwaves.

Klopp has been here before. His final season at Borussia Dortmund was a disaster, but within half a decade he’d cemented himself as one of the best managers in Premier League history.

The German is still one of the best in the world, and it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if he proved all of his doubters wrong this season.