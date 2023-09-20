‘Every training session’: Heung-Min Son suggests 26-year-old Tottenham player is always brilliant in training

It’s been quite the week for Richarlison.

The Brazilian made headlines last week as he stated that he was seeing a psychiatrist to address some off-field issues that were affecting his form, and then he was the man of the moment on Saturday as he inspired an incredible comeback win against Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old made himself the hero at Spurs over the weekend, and according to Heung-Min Son, it really isn’t surprising to see the Brazilian doing so well.

Speaking at the Tottenham Fan Forum, Son stated that Richarlison was simply showing the quality he shows in every training session, claiming that these types of performances are normal for a striker of his quality.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Richarlison brilliant in training

Son spoke about Richarlison behind the scenes and how good he is in training.

“No. I didn’t prepare anything. We obviously heard about Richy’s interviews and it’s really sad about him. I want to help him and he saved us in the big moment, and he showed his quality that he shows in every training session which is normal and I just felt that he deserved credit. We’re glad we have him and are so happy that he scored for us in a big game and it shows his character. He’s strong enough to move forwards and move another big step. That day was Richy’s special day for saving us. He totally deserved it for me, but I didn’t prepare anything, after that game he deserved the credit and the love from the fans,” Son said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kick on

Hopefully this is exactly what Richarlison needed to find his feet at Tottenham now.

Let’s be honest, the striker hasn’t had the best of times since signing for Spurs, but, sometimes, you just need that one spark to ignite a career.

Richarlison certainly has the quality to do the business for Tottenham – we saw how good he was at Everton, and now, hopefully, he’s going to start showing it on a consistent basis.