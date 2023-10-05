Every top club wanted to sign ‘brilliant’ 22-year-old before Newcastle got him

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon was subject of interest from several top clubs before he chose to join Eddie Howe’s side.

That’s according to iNews who discussed the matter when giving praise to Howe’s project in the aftermath of the PSG win.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Gordon was one of several players who starred against the Parisians, a statement night for this Newcastle team.

And this report pointed out that Gordon is now justifying all of the interest he had prior to joining Newcastle in January.

The winger arrived from Everton for £45m and is now starting to show the consistency and discipline required in an Eddie Howe team.

Howe has reportedly been working with Gordon one on one to improve the 22-year-old’s performances this season.

And in the wake of Harvey Barnes suffering an unfortunate long term injury, Gordon will now be needed regularly.

Furthermore, there could even be a decent case for Gordon to receive an England call up in the near future.

The Newcastle winger starred for the under-21s in the summer and has now backed that up at his club.

He can’t do much more for Gareth Southgate.

Gordon’s Newcastle form should now be of interest for England

Although he had a strong case, Southgate has ultimately overlooked Gordon for his squad this week.

Gordon had a good shout for a spot especially when it seemed as if Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka was set to miss out.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, Saka did make the squad and was joined by West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen – another player Gordon is competing with.

22-year-old Gordon still has a ton of potential to fulfil, and now looks a real asset for club and country.

Although Southgate seems to have deemed a call-up slightly too soon, Gordon’s form at Newcastle will definitely be of interest.

The winger now needs to continue to capitalise on all of the chances coming his way.

And given he’s already suspended on the weekend for yellow card accumulation, ‘brilliant‘ Gordon might want to improve that record too.