‘Every time I see him’: David Seaman shocked by just how big 'giant' Tottenham player is











Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, David Seaman has been discussing Tottenham’s game against Southampton at the weekend and Fraser Forster’s performance.

Spurs put in one of the most shoddy performances you’re likely to ever see from the north London club at the weekend as they threw away a 3-1 lead late on to draw 3-3 against Southampton.

Nobody came out of that game with any credit, but if you were to praise one Spurs player it would probably be Forster.

Indeed, the goalkeeper was decent against the Saints, and while praising his performances, Seaman says that he is always utterly blown away by just how big Forster is, describing him as a ‘giant’.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Seaman stunned by Forster’s size

The pundit gave his view on Forster and his size.

“Forster played well really. Yeah, he’s settled into that role now. It’s not easy for him to come in like that when Hugo plays a lot of the games. He just looks like a giant in goal doesn’t he? I know we’ve said it before, but every time I see him I’m like ‘oh my god he is massive.’ He could be Hagrid’s body double,” Seaman said.

Imposing

It’s not the most incredible analysis to say that a big goalkeeper is a good asset to have, but it’s true.

In a footballing landscape where goalies are being seen more and more as technically proficient footballers in their own rights, Forster is a throwback to the time you’d just want a giant between the sticks.

To be fair, his size is a weapon. He’s commanding from set pieces, and it’s enough to throw any player off in a one-on-one.

Even at the weekend, he got close to James Ward-Prowse’s penalty and that’s no easy feat and it’s certainly something a smaller goalkeeper wouldn’t have been able to do.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

