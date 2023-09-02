Tottenham Hotspur concluded another transfer deadline day on Friday with boss Ange Postecoglou welcoming last-ditch signings and sanctioning a handful of outgoings.

Spurs enjoyed a busy summer sales reshaping their side for Postecoglou’s first season at the north London club. He has acquired a new No1 goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario to take over from Hugo Lloris. While Tottenham also signed their latest playmaker with James Maddison.

Micky van de Ven has also moved to the Premier League to improve Tottenham’s defence as Postecoglou strives for success. He took over the helm Antonio Conte departed on the back of Spurs’ worst season since 2008/09. They finished the 2022/23 term down in eighth place.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich late in the transfer window raises doubts over what to expect from Tottenham this season. Postecoglou enjoyed a trophy-laden tenure at Celtic as he took the Bhoys to back-to-back Premiership titles. But glory at Spurs may be a challenge.

Tottenham backed Postecoglou to make a last-ditch addition in the hopes of delivering titles on deadline day, though. Spurs also bid farewell to some more of their surplus players. So, with that in mind, here are Tottenham’s confirmed deadline day signings and outgoings…

Tottenham incomings on Deadline Day

Tottenham outgoings on Deadline Day

Full list of Tottenham signings

Every player to leave Tottenham this summer