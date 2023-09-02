Tottenham Hotspur concluded another transfer deadline day on Friday with boss Ange Postecoglou welcoming last-ditch signings and sanctioning a handful of outgoings.
Spurs enjoyed a busy summer sales reshaping their side for Postecoglou’s first season at the north London club. He has acquired a new No1 goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario to take over from Hugo Lloris. While Tottenham also signed their latest playmaker with James Maddison.
Micky van de Ven has also moved to the Premier League to improve Tottenham’s defence as Postecoglou strives for success. He took over the helm Antonio Conte departed on the back of Spurs’ worst season since 2008/09. They finished the 2022/23 term down in eighth place.
Losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich late in the transfer window raises doubts over what to expect from Tottenham this season. Postecoglou enjoyed a trophy-laden tenure at Celtic as he took the Bhoys to back-to-back Premiership titles. But glory at Spurs may be a challenge.
Tottenham backed Postecoglou to make a last-ditch addition in the hopes of delivering titles on deadline day, though. Spurs also bid farewell to some more of their surplus players. So, with that in mind, here are Tottenham’s confirmed deadline day signings and outgoings…
Tottenham incomings on Deadline Day
- Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest for £m)
Tottenham outgoings on Deadline Day
- Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham to Manchester United on a season-long loan)
- Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham to Augsburg on a season-long loan)
Full list of Tottenham signings
- Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon for £40m)
- Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus for £25.5m)
- Guglielmo Vicario (FC Empoli for £17m)
- James Maddison (Leicester City for £40m)
- Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk for free)
- Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers for £2m)
- Micky van de Ven (VfL Wolfsburg for £43m)
- Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central for £13m)
Every player to leave Tottenham this summer
- Harry Winks (Leicester City for £10m)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich for £100m)
- Joe Rodon (Leeds United on a season-long loan)
- Troy Parrot (Excelsior Rotterdam on a season-long loan)
- Alfie Devine (Port Vale on a season-long loan)
- Djed Spence (Leeds United on a season-long loan)
- Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town on a season-long loan)
- Lucas Moura (Released)
- Arnaut Danjuma (Released after loan from Villarreal)
- Clement Lenglet (Released after loan from Barcelona)