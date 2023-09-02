Every incoming and outgoing deal Arsenal completed on transfer deadline day

Arsenal concluded another transfer deadline day on Friday with boss Mikel Arteta welcoming a few last-ditch signings and sanctioning a raft of outgoings.

All in all – a great window for the Gunners. The North London club have invested wisely in some top-quality players.

Four young budding talents David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice all got over the line before it hit deadline day.

But what were the last-minute deals Arsenal were able to get over the line? Arteta was backed to make some last-ditch additions, whilst also saying goodbye to some of his current squad.

So, with that in mind, here are Arsenal’s confirmed deadline-day signings and outgoings.

Arsenal incomings on Deadline Day

Arsenal unfortunately did not make any signings on deadline day.

They did all their business early in the window, which left Arteta satisfied enough that he has the resources necessary to plough into the Premier League season and beyond.

Arsenal outgoings on Deadline Day

Arsenal had a few outgoings on deadline day.

Nuno Tavares – Nottingham Forest, Loan

The left-back joined Forest on a season-long loan, however, the loan fee is £1m, but has a buy option for £12m – alongside £3m extra add-ons for Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji – Cheltenham, loan

Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has joined League One side Cheltenham Town on a season-long loan.

Arthur Okonkwo – Wrexham, loan

The Gunner’s young goalkeeper signs on a season-long loan for the Red Dragons.

Rob Holding – Crystal Palace, undisclosed

With just two minutes to go before the transfer window slammed shut, Crystal Palace announced the signing of Rob Holding from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town on Loan)

Right at the death, Sambia Lokonga joins Luton Town on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

