As the transfer deadline day unfolds, Liverpool fans have plenty to think about.

Of course, all eyes are on potential new midfield signings, but there is one worrying sub-plot bubbling beneath the surface regarding Mohamed Salah’s future.

Indeed, the winger is continuously being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and it sounds as though there could be some real weight behind this rumour.

However, amidst all the speculation, there have been some positive updates, and according to Lewis Steele, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, Liverpool are growing in confidence with each passing hour that Salah will stay at the club.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Growing confidence

The journalist shared what he knows about the £35m man.

“No such huge developments on Mo Salah as of yet, which is very much no news is good news for Liverpool. Every hour that goes by Liverpool become more encouraged to keep him because they’re steadfast in what they’re saying. They’re saying Mo is not for sale, they’ve said that from the start of the window and they’ll say that until September 7th which is the end of the Saudi window. They’re growing in confidence that they could keep him,” Steele said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Can’t leave

Surely it’s too late in the day for Salah to leave Liverpool now.

The Reds literally have hardly any time available to sign a replacement for Salah at this point, and it would take an unimaginable amount of money to change this stance now.

Of course, you can never say never in football, but as Steele says, with each passing hour it’s looking more and more likely that Salah will be staying.