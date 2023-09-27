Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin now finds one word to describe Tottenham star Richarlison

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found one word to describe Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.

Richarlison has largely struggled after leaving Goodison Park to join Tottenham last summer.

The 26-year-old was a key man at Goodison Park and helped Everton avoid relegation during the 2021-22 campaign.

But he failed to nail down a place in Spurs’ side last season under Antonio Conte and is yet to make a real impact this season.

Nevertheless, Richarlison was a fan-favourite at Goodison Park and undoubtedly played a key role in keeping them in England’s top flight under Frank Lampard.

And Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found one word to describe his former Everton teammate.

Calvert-Lewin on Richarlison

Speaking in a video on Everton’s official Instagram account, Calvert-Lewin has asked to describe some of his current and former teammates with one word.

And when quizzed on Richarlison, he simply responded: “Tricky.”

Richarlison often played alongside Calvert-Lewin at Everton as the duo either led the line together, or the Brazil star would play off the left-hand side.

The Spurs star will be hoping to recapture the form he produced for Everton over the course of the season.

He’s spoken openly about his struggles off the pitch in recent weeks and put in a brilliant display against Sheffield United last weekend.

The Brazilian has fallen behind Son Heung-min in the pecking order for a place in Postecoglou’s side at the moment. But he still has an important role to play over the course of the season.