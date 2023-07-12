Everton are still interested in signing Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga and an offer is expected to be tabled very ‘quickly’.

That’s according to French outlet FootMercato, who have shared the latest on the situation after the Toffees failed to get him in the January transfer window.

Elanga is a top talent, but he barely played for Manchester United last season, and there’s a big chance he will leave the club in the coming weeks.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Everton will make a move to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United soon

Anthony Elanga was heavily linked with a move to sign for Everton in January but a deal did not materialise.

The Swede, branded as a ‘very fast’ player by Victor Lindelof (ManUtd.com), stayed at Manchester United but played just 27 minutes of football in the Premier League since the winter window shut.

Now, Elanga, even though he’s a very big talent, is expected by many to leave Old Trafford, and the report from France claims Everton will make a move to sign him very quickly.

The report claims that the Toffees will make a much stronger push for Elanga than they did in January and are hoping it will be enough to get their man in the coming days.

Elanga turned 21 in April and has three years left on his contract. That puts Manchester United in a strong position in negotiations.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a big fan

Impressing people, in general, these days is a difficult task, but if you managed to impress Zlatan Ibrahimovic, you must be special.

That’s exactly what Elanga managed to do last year.

Speaking about his young compatriot, Ibrahimovic told The Independent: “A great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger.

“He has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It’s just fighting, never being happy, striving for more. It depends on him, how far he can develop.”