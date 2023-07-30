Everton were reportedly keen to sign Manchester City’s Rico Lewis on loan this summer, but Pep Guardiola’s men have refused more than a dozen approaches for the youngster.

That’s according to The Sun on Sunday (30/7; page 65), with the newspaper claiming that Everton, Leeds United, Brighton and Southampton were all keen to sign him on loan.

Sean Dyche will be desperate to bolster his Everton squad this summer as he prepares for his first full season in charge at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have already moved to snap up Ashley Young on a free transfer and Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal on a season-long loan deal.

Everton are expected to target another forward player with concerns over Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness. But it seems they were interested in bringing in another full-back in Rico Lewis.

Everton were keen to sign Lewis

The Sun claims that City have refused more than a dozen loan approaches for Lewis already this summer.

Lewis broke into Guardiola’s side last season and impressed during the early stages of the campaign.

But with Kyle Walker heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich, City are keen to keep hold of the youngster.

Indeed, Everton are one of many sides to show an interest in signing the Englishman but City are preparing to offer Lewis a new long-term deal.

Lewis could play a more prominent role at City next season with Walker and Joao Cancelo linked with moves away from the club.

The full-back lost his place in Guardiola’s side last season after a promising start to the campaign.

He looks set to have a bright future ahead of him at City and a loan move may have been ideal for his development.

But the ‘intelligent’ defender seems set to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the time being and Everton will be forced to look elsewhere.