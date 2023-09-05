Everton were never close to signing ‘excellent’ attacker this summer

New reports have suggested that Everton were never really close to signing one heavily-linked forward this summer transfer window.

Everton had been linked with a move for French forward Moussa Dembele this summer, but the move never came to fruition.

Instead, the player was one of many this summer who joined the Saudi Pro League. Apparently, this move always seemed to be the likely destination.

According to The Athletic, Everton, as well as other Premier League clubs interested, were never close to matching Saudi club Al-Ettifaq’s wage offer for Dembele. Due to this, the Toffees never came close to signing him.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Everton never close to signing Dembele

Dembele has shown that when at his best, he can be a prolific player and an “excellent” talisman for any club. The 27 year-old managed 70 goals in 172 appearances for Lyon and 51 goals in 94 appearances for Celtic.

Despite this, the Frenchman struggled last season in France and only managed three league goals. Due to this, and the fact that he was offered very high wages, it should not be a transfer that Everton are too worried about missing out on.

They cannot afford to overspend due to their financial restraints. Instead, they signed Beto and the 25 year-old looks like a good talisman.

Beto has managed to score at least 10 goals in his last four seasons and the Toffees were crying out for a consistent forward like this.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Despite missing out on Dembele, Sean Dyche and fans of the club will not be upset if Beto hits the ground running this season.

If the Toffees want to stay up, then they need to have a striker that they can rely on. No doubt this will add some pressure on their new forward, but the club will be hoping that they signed the right striker this transfer window.