Everton Transfer News: Journalist says serious interest in Dennis Geiger from Sean Dyche











Everton are pushing to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger and appear to be in pole position thanks to the finances on offer in England.

Geiger has emerged on the Toffees’ radar in recent days. The German midfielder is set to be out of contract in the summer and has a couple of clubs keen on signing him. Everton and Frankfurt are among those clubs.

However, according to German journalist Christian Falk, Everton could hold all the aces. Falk writes for CaughtOffside how the Toffees hold a ‘serious interest’ in signing Geiger. And while Frankfurt are keen themselves, Falk claims that the fact Everton will have more money to offer could sway the deal.

Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Geiger, 24, is all set to leave Hoffenheim after an impressive few seasons with the club. He’s made north of 100 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring six times.

However, the goals are not important for Geiger. Predominantly a defensive midfielder, Geiger would bring more steel and grit to the middle of the park for Everton. In the win against Arsenal, the likes of Doucoure and Onana dominated the midfield. It’s clear, then, that Dyche sees this area as key to him having success.

TBR’s View: Geiger looks a perfect free transfer for Everton

On the surface, Dennis Geiger appears to tick a lot of boxes for Everton.

He’s good in the tackle, brings energy to the middle, and has experience of a century of appearances and more in Germany. At 24, too, he’s a good age for Dyche to work with and improve even further.

Everton will need to be smart this summer. Landing Geiger on a free, then, would seem a wise move. And while the club do have the £45m or so from selling Anthony Gordon, they’ll need to spend wisely.