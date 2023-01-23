Everton want Thomas Frank to replace Frank Lampard as manager











Everton are looking to try and poach Thomas Frank from Brentford to replace Frank Lampard as manager.

The Toffees have moved to sack Lampard this afternoon after another defeat at West Ham left them in the relegation zone.

And according to Alan Nixon, the Toffees could look to make Frank their next manager. Writing on his Patreon account, Nixon says that Everton want to try and get Frank to Goodison Park. However, they accept it will take a mammoth effort to land the Brentford boss.

Nixon writes how Frank is said to be happy with his role in Brentford and that he will not simply jump at the chance to move to Merseyside.

Frank has led Brentford into the Premier League and cemented the club as a mid-table outfit. He has developed players such as Ivan Toney and is widely seen as one of the best coaches in the Premier League.

The 49-year-old Dane has attracted admiring glances before. But he has remained loyal to Brentford so far and will take some convincing to leave. Nixon writes how Everton have also considered Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa, while Wayne Rooney is another name who would ‘answer the call’.

TBR’s View: Frank is out of reach for Everton

This is ambitious from Everton but it’s also highly unlikely. There would need to be a lot of convincing and a lot of money involved for Frank to move on from the Bees.

He is doing a fine job with Brentford and it’s easy to see why Everton want him. But he has had time as well, and has worked to a project.

Everton don’t seem to have that in place right now. Further, they might need more of a fire fighter type manager, rather than someone they need to stick by for a few years.