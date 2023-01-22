Everton transfer news: Toffees looking to fund bid for Iliman Ndiaye











Everton are eyeing a move for Iliman Ndiaye, with a report from The Sun claiming that the Toffees are looking to fund a £15 million deal for the forward in the January transfer window.

It has been a miserable time for Toffees fans. Their side is currently staring relegation in the face. Frank Lampard certainly does not appear to have the answers to drag them out of trouble right now.

However, it does seem that there is also only so much Lampard can do. Everton have been in decline for several years now. And it does appear that their hands are somewhat tied in the transfer market.

Everton trying to fund Ndiaye move

According to the report, the expected loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma could see Anthony Gordon sold. And The Sun is also claiming that they are working to put the funds together to make a £15 million move for Ndiaye.

Ndiaye has been sensational for Sheffield United this season. He has 10 goals and seven assists for the Blades, who look to be flying towards promotion back to the Premier League.

There is a bit of uncertainty surrounding the 22-year-old. His contract at Bramall Lane reportedly expires at the end of next season. However, it would be a shock if United were happy to let him go this month.

Ndiaye has been one of the best players in the Championship, particularly this season. And even if he will not sign a new deal, he will be worth a lot more in the summer should they get themselves across the line.

He is absolutely ‘fearless‘. Meanwhile, it has been suggested that he has the kind of talent that you cannot teach.

Sheffield United fans will be realistic about their chances of keeping Ndiaye in the long-term. However, surely there is a real reason to snub any interest from Everton and stay put for the time-being.