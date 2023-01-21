Everton transfer news: Romano shares exciting Danjuma update

Everton are on the verge of bringing Arnaut Danjuma to Goodison Park on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider says the Toffees reached full agreement overnight, with all details now sorted.

“Done deal,” Romano wrote on Twitter at 1:47am GMT on Saturday. “Danjuma’s back to Premier League.”

The Netherlands international will reportedly have a medical with Everton on Saturday morning.

Everton will have Danjuma on a straight loan, with no option or obligation to buy, added Romano.

Romano then followed his early-morning tweet with a follow-up post:

Very exciting news for Everton, who have reportedly beaten a number of clubs to Danjuma’s signature.

According to 90Min, the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Bournemouth – his former club – were also strong contenders.

Aston Villa, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester all showed interest too, added the report.

However, Everton is where Danjuma will be playing for the rest of the season, so fair play to the Toffees.

Low risk, high reward for Everton – TBR View

Goals have been a problem for Everton. They’ve only netted 15 times in this Premier League campaign.

This is the joint-second worst in the top flight, and only Wolves have scored fewer goals (12).

Danjuma is a quality player who has shown his fantastic qualities over the years.

He also has Premier League experience and, due to a change in circumstances at Villarreal, is available.

As Danjuma is likely to arrive at Goodison Park on loan, this means it’s a low risk signing for Everton.

If he doesn’t do well, there’s no obligation for the Toffees to sign him.

If he does well and keeps the Blues up, then there’s the opportunity for talks.

The only risk would be if Everton subsequently want to sign him and Villarreal decide to keep him or sell him to someone else.

But for that to happen, it likely would’ve meant the Toffees have stayed up thanks to Danjuma’s efforts, so in the grand scheme of things, not that bad.