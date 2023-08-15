Everton ‘still hope’ to sign ‘exceptional’ attacker and want to make a new bid

Everton are wanting to sign more attacking talent this summer and the latest reports suggest that they are deciding whether to make a new move for Wilfried Gnonto.

It has been a decent summer for Everton as they have brought some top players in, including Jack Harrison on a loan move.

Harrison played for the same team as Gnonto, Leeds and the now Championship club seem to be losing a lot of players this summer transfer window.

Reports from iNews suggest that Everton are desperate to sign Gnonto. The report goes on to say that they ‘still hope’ to broker a deal for the forward despite hearing that he is not for sale. Now they are apparently contemplating a third bid after hearing of his desire to leave.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton considering a new bid for Gnonto

The ‘exceptional‘ attacker looks to have a very high ceiling and would no doubt be a good signing for the future for Everton.

The Italian international has featured 29 times for his current club Leeds, but has only scored four goals and picked up four assists.

Despite this not being the best tally, it should definitely be taken with a pinch of salt due to the fact that he is still only 19 years-old.

If the club can sign some more attackers and also Gnonto then they would have some great strength in depth up front and on the wings.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It is a big summer for the club. They have been involved in a relegation battle for the last two seasons and if they don’t push away next campaign, then they could easily go down.

Gnonto would add more quality to their attack and if they could get him for a good deal then they would no doubt be able to sell him for profit in the future.