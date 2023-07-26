Everton set to launch talks over one of ‘the best’ young players around

Everton have reportedly joined the race to sign Istanbul Basaksehir goalkeeper Deniz Dilmen.

According to Turkish outlet Sporx, the Toffees are one of several top-tier clubs who want to sign the 18-year-old.

As well as Everton, the likes of Wolves, AC Milan and Villarreal are apparently in pursuit of Dilmen.

These four clubs ‘will start official contacts’ with his parent club to sign him, according to the report.

The likes of Everton apparently want to take advantage of Dilmen’s contract situation.

His current deal expires at the end of next season, so Basaksehir risk losing him on a free in 2024.

Dilmen is the youngest every goalkeeper to play for the Turkish Super Lig side.

He made his first-team debut towards the end of last season, in his side’s 3-2 win over Adana Demirspor on June 3.

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper has been backed for stardom by Basaksehir manager Emre Belozoglu.

Sporx quote him as saying Dilmen is “the best goalkeeper among his age.

“An immaculate boy. He has to improve himself a lot.

“He has in front of him valuable brothers like Volkan and Muhammed. They also help him a lot.

“We think that we will bring a very important goalkeeper for Turkish football.”

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Our view

With Jordan Pickford confirming he plans to stay at Everton amid yet more summer links away, the Toffees fans don’t have to worry much on that front.

This could be a good opportunity for Sean Dyche to bring in a top talent to learn from the England international.

Dilmen looks like a top talent, so Everton should certainly try to bring him to Goodison Park, particularly as his contract only runs until next year.

That said, Basaksehir have apparently offered him a new three-year deal, so it’s not like he’s definitely on the move.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, as this is an interesting lead for Everton.