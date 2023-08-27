Everton scouts now watching 16-year-old dubbed ‘the next Martin Odegaard’

Whilst Everton scouts have been busy looking for a new striker, they’ve also found time to watch Rosenborg’s Sverre Nypan.

That’s according to a report in Norway’s VG which confirmed that Everton scouts watched 16-year-old Nypan against Hearts.

Rosenborg recently played in Scotland in the 2nd leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying tie.

An excellent opportunity for English scouts to take a close look.

And that they did, Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton Hove Albion also all had scouts at that game.

Manchester United have also visited Norway to Nypan this season.

Nypan, who is versatile across midfield and forward positions, has been dubbed ‘the next Martin Odegaard’ by those within Manchester City.

And it would already seem that Everton would have tough competition to win the race for the youngster.

However, this is perhaps a promising indication that Everton are now planning more longer-term.

Short-termism has been a big reason why the side has suffered so much in recent years.

A move for Sverre Nypan would definitely be a look to the future and the Norway youth international would surely need a loan should he sign.

Of course in the here and now there’s also reason for optimism for Everton fans.



Despite being very unfortunate to have three losses from their opening three games, Everton have now made significant progress in pursuit of Udinese’s Beto.

Fabrizio Romano issued his coveted ‘here we go’ on X yesterday and the side will now have a much needed boost up top.

Beto has similar attributes to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and should prove much better competition than the likes of Neal Maupay.

And if Sverre Nypan could be long-term project for Everton, Beto is hoped to make an impact immediately.

It’s a huge project at hand for Sean Dyche in this new Everton era, and it does seem small, positive steps are being taken.

But Everton will need to see results on the pitch very soon.