Everton pushing hard to sign Joaquin Correa











Interlive are reporting that Everton are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing attacking player Joaquin Correa.

The reports goes on to say that Aston Villa and West Ham are interested in the player. Everton seem to be at the front of the queue as they are “pushing hard” for Correa.

The one possible stumbling block is the fact that the striker has a contract that doesn’t expire until 2025. Due to this, Inter Milan may ask for big money in the summer.

The summer transfer window is approaching. Sadly, Everton will no doubt have to wait until their Premier League future is decide before they make any offers.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Joaquin Correa is no doubt a great striker. He has 64 goals in his career but he has found it somewhat hard this season as he has only managed three goals in Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi praised Correa in the past, via The Laziali. Inzaghi said: “Correa is a formidable player. He is very intelligent tactically; he sacrifices a lot for the team.”

Everton are a team embroiled in a relegation battle. Therefore, looking to sign a striker for next season is not a shock. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not scoring enough and they need to strengthen.

Despite this, Correa may not be the best signing. Inter can force a club to spend a lot of money for him. This is something Everton cannot afford to do.

They have made many mistakes over the last couple of seasons. A lot of the reasons for this is due to the fact that they have spent big on players. These players haven’t done enough to match their price tag. Correa could easily fall into this category.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

