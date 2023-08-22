Everton now want to sign ‘top-quality’ winger once deemed ‘one of the best’ talents in Europe

Everton are looking to add more attacking quality to the squad during this summer transfer window and reports suggest that they are now in the race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It has been a poor start to the season for Everton as they have lost both of their games and conceded five goals whilst scoring none.

You can see their need for better strikers or wingers and now a report from The Evening Standard has suggested that they have now ‘entered the race’ to sign Hudson-Odoi.

The report goes on to say that Nottingham Forest have also joined the transfer battle for the winger, whilst Fulham still remain keen on signing him. The winger is ‘willing to take a significant pay cut’ to leave Chelsea.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Everton join the race for Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi is a top talent that Arjen Robben once deemed ‘one of the best’ talents in Europe. Everton signing the 22 year-old would be a great coup.

He has won multiple trophies at Chelsea and on his loan in Germany last season, he showed that he got away from his horrible injury troubles that saw him miss 15 games for Chelsea in 2022.

The top-quality winger would be a very shrewd signing and the report suggests that Chelsea only want around £8million for Hudson-Odoi.

The Champions League winner will be wanting to play more consistent football so a Premier League club further down the division would be a good move for him.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Everton are desperate for goals and the injuries of Calvert-Lewin causing a big issue to their attacking options.

It is a huge couple of weeks for the club and they have some huge games coming up so they need attacking signings sooner rather than later.