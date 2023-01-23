Everton now want 64-year-old manager who Frank Lampard said plays 'fantastic football'











Italian outlet Il Messaggero reports that Everton are one of the sides interested in Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri – who Frank Lampard once praised for playing ‘fantastic football’.

Lampard’s time at Goodison Park looks to be coming to an end after a dismal run of form. Everton fell to a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United on Saturday and are now without a win since the end of October.

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor broke the news today that Everton are expected to relieve Lampard of his duties at some point today.

“I think there is an inevitability about it,” he said.

“In fact, we are hearing that effectively a decision has been taken and the expectation is that at some point today it will be announced that Frank Lampard will be leaving his post as Everton manager.” as quoted by Goodison News.

Lampard helped keep Everton in the Premier League last season but with their poor start to the new campaign, it seems the club are hoping to avoid another relegation battle.

If the Englishman is indeed relieved of his duties as Everton boss today, the club will undoubtedly be eyeing possible replacements already. And a report from Italy suggests they are considering another former Chelsea boss in Sarri.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Everton want Maurizio Sarri

Ill Messaggero reports that Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all interested in the possibility of bringing in Sarri.

The outlet notes that the three clubs are monitoring the 64-year-old due to his success in the Europa League with Chelsea, where he won the competition with the Blues back in 2019.

Of course, the Italian manager joined Juventus just a month after winning the competition.

The current Lazio boss has even received praise from Lampard in the past over the style of football he produced at Chelsea.

“I respect managers who have a belief in a philosophy or system,” Lampard told Goal back in March, 2019.

“I have never worked with Sarri, but I did see his Napoli team play fantastic football. I think it has been unfortunate for Sarri himself, everyone has come up with this ‘Sarriball’ term, but I am not sure I have ever heard him actually milk that one or make it his own.

“I think he is just trying to win football games and he has brought in players who want to play the way he wants to play. Everyone has become a little bit focused on that fact. I think he is a very good manager.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Toffees have a history of appointing former Chelsea bosses, with Lampard, Carlo Anceotti and Rafael Benitez having all worked at Stamford Bridge.

But in the event that Lampard does leave Goodison Park today, it seems unlikely that Sarri would make the switch to Merseyside.

His Lazio side are currently fighting for Champions League qualification in Serie A and it’s unclear whether he would swap this for a relegation battle in the Premier League.

