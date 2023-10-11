Everton now reportedly eyeing £45m star Jack Harrison once labelled ‘unbelievable’

Everton are one of the sides interested in Kalvin Phillips, with the midfielder looking increasingly likely to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from I News this week, which notes that Newcastle are also keen on the 27-year-old who has really struggled for minutes this season.

It would be a coup for Everton to sign Kalvin Phillips. The Toffees picked up a brilliant win in their final game before the international break. But it does appear that it may be another tricky season for Sean Dyche’s side.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

So landing the £45 million England international would be a real statement. Certainly, one player who would love to see Phillips end up at Everton is Jack Harrison.

Jack Harrison would surely welcome Everton signing Kalvin Phillips

Of course, the pair played together for a number of years at Leeds. Harrison also knows what it is like to leave Manchester City in search of regular football.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Harrison has made a very bright start to his Everton career, scoring a superb goal at the weekend. And Toffees fans will take some confidence from some of the praise Harrison offered towards Phillips back in 2021.

MORE EVERTON STORIES

“He’s a class player. You can see why he’s been brought up to the England squad,” Harrison said, as quoted by Leeds’ official Twitter account.

“Some of the passes he made today were unbelievable, that next calibre of player. He’s a great addition for us.”

Toffees surely relying on Manchester City making big effort to offload midfielder

Much will depend on what sort of terms Manchester City are looking for should they let Phillips go. Should they want most of their money back, you would think that that may rule Everton out of the race.

However, Phillips will surely want to head somewhere where he can play regularly. And Jordan Pickford has shown that it is possible to keep a key role in the England side while playing for a struggling Everton team.

The chance to play alongside Jack Harrison again may also prove to be a factor if Everton do decide to make a move in January.