Everton now pushing hard to sign ‘amazing’ PSG player – journalist

Everton are pressing on with their bid to bring in new players and are now pushing hard for PSG’s Hugo Ekitike.

The French striker very nearly signed for Newcastle United before he ended up moving to Paris. However, his time there has gone as expected and there is a belief he could be sold this summer.

Everton are right in the mix and according to journalist Rudy Galetti, talks are advancing between the Toffees and PSG.

Galetti has claimed that Everton want to get ahead of the game as they anticipate interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and other clubs across Europe.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

PSG paid around £31m for Ekitike and are expected to demand at least that figure to sell him on.

Everton, of course, are desperate for new players and Sean Dyche is eager to add attacking prowess to his team.

21-year-old Ekitike had previously shone at Reims before moving to PSG. He is widely regarded as one of the best up and coming youngsters in France but his move to Paris has not kicked him on.

Lauded as an ‘amazing‘ but ‘raw’ talent, Ekitike would no doubt get game time at Goodison and would take the pressure off of the injury hit Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton need a big name up top

There is no doubt that Everton need to bring in new players. Especially in attacking areas as well.

Hugo Ekitike is very much a talented young player whose potential needs unlocking. His move to Paris was always going to have risk attached but interest in him has clearly not gone away.

Everton could do far worse here. If they can somehow get this deal over the line, then it’s a huge step in the right direction for Sean Dyche.