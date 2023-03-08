Everton now planning to let Yerry Mina leave on a free transfer this summer











The Athletic reports that Everton are already planning for a future without Yerry Mina as the defender nears the end of his contract at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche has got off to a fairly decent start as Toffees boss as he’s managed to pick up two wins and a draw in his opening six Premier League games.

Everton are still sitting inside the relegation zone but Dyche has faced some difficult fixtures during his first month in charge, playing Arsenal twice and Liverpool at Anfield.

The 28-year-old has preferred a defensive partnership consisting of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, leaving Mina struggling for minutes recently.

Mina struggled with an ankle injury earlier in the season but he was a standout performer under Frank Lampard in defence.

But the 28-year-old is yet to play a single minute under Dyche and with his contract up in the summer, he looks set to leave Goodison Park for free.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton planning to let Mina leave

The Athletic reports that Mina is fit enough to play games, but he has found himself down the pecking order under Dyche.

There appears to be little chance of him getting an opportunity anytime soon, unless Tarkowski or Coady pick up an injury.

The outlet notes that Everton are seemingly planning for a future without him already.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Mina has struggled to live up to expectations since his £27 million switch from Barcelona. While he has shown plenty of promise in spells, his progress has been hampered by persistent injuries.

The Colombian star has been described as a ‘fantastic’ defender and it would be a shame to see him leave Goodison Park for nothing.

But Dyche seems set on his current centre-back partnership and if the player has no future under his new boss, it would be for the best for him to move on.

Show all