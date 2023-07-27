Everton now looking for alternatives to ‘exceptional’ £18m attacking target

The latest news surfacing is not positive for Everton as top prospect Wilfried Gnonto looks to not be in favour of a move to the club.

Lots of reports have been linking Everton with Gnonto over the summer transfer window. Despite this, it is now being reported that this move looks unlikely.

According to the latest from talkSPORT, the Leeds United attacker is ‘not completely sold’ on the idea of moving to Everton.

This looks to be a huge boost for Leeds. Apparently the Italian could stay at Leeds. Meanwhile, Everton have apparently drawing up a list of ‘potential alternatives’.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Gnonto set to turn down Everton

Many would have expected the ‘exceptional‘ £18million attacker to want to continue playing in a top division for his growth and due to his quality. It looks like this is now not the case.

It is great news for Leeds, but no doubt it is very frustrating news for an Everton side who desperately need to bolster their attacking options.

Gnonto is still very young but he has already shown his quality and his top potential in the Premier League last season with Leeds.

The Toffees have been battling relegation over the last couple of seasons in the Premier League so desperately need to strengthen their squad.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

They will no doubt have to look for other options now that Gnonto doesn’t seem to be interested. It shows how hard the last couple of seasons have been for the club battling relegation.

The competition around Everton is getting stronger and stronger. If they do not get some signings this summer then it could be the season that they finally drop to the Championship.