Everton now look set to lose £17m on ‘underrated’ player Sean Dyche has never picked

Everton could be set for a huge loss on midfielder Andre Gomes if he does complete a move to Fenerbahce in the coming days.

According to TEAMtalk Everton are now in advanced negotiations with the Turkish side for a £5m deal.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

However, fans may remember that Everton paid £22m for Gomes back in 2019 from FC Barcelona.

A considerable loss.

And another thing that fans will probably tell you: it’s certainly not the first time Everton have been inefficient in the transfermarket.

Moreover, a lot of those fans would be forgiven for not realising Andre Gomes was back at the club at this point.

That’s because Sean Dyche has seemingly shown no interest in reintegrating Gomes into his Everton plans since arriving back from his LOSC Lille loan.

The 30-year-old has a contract until the summer of 2024 in Merseyside.

However, this report suggests that could change in the coming days.

The transfer window shuts for Fenerbahce on Friday and therefore talks will need to move quickly with Everton for Gomes.

Everton could make a big loss on Gomes deal to Fenerbahce

Sean Dyche is reportedly very happy to sanction the departure of Gomes in the coming days.

The Everton boss wants to trim his squad and help ease the wage burden at the club.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Of course, if ‘underrated‘ Gomes isn’t in Dyche’s plans then it makes no sense for the Portugal international to stay for his final year.

Everton have had a busy summer and although they lost Alex Iwobi, fans will be excited that the club’s striking department now looks healthier.

Beto and Youssef Chermiti can both help ease the strain on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



The latter should now be allowed a slow ease back into things whilst Beto leads the line.

And although Everton look set for a big financial hit on Gomes’ potential sale to Fenerbahce, they do now finally look to have a direction for their squad.