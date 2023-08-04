Everton now just £1.7m away from breakthrough for ‘exceptional’ signing

Everton have been linked with a move for Wilfried Gnonto and now reports are suggesting that they are not far away from his valuation.

Reports have suggested that Everton are very keen to sign the young prospect this summer transfer window as they want to strengthen their squad.

Now, it is being reported by TuttoMercatoWeb that there is optimism that a deal could be completed for Gnonto. Apparently Everton and Leeds are about €2million (£1.7million) apart in their valuations of him.

This isn’t far off at all. Leeds want around £19million for Gnonto. There is ‘feeling that a deal could go through’ and Everton ‘could soon speak’ with Gnonto.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Everton optimistic they can sign Gnonto

The ‘exceptional‘ £18million attacker is one who has world class potential. Despite this, he is only 19 years-old and you can tell he is not the full package yet.

He would be a very good signing for Everton, but only if they provide him with some more experienced attackers who are on good form.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not at his best and the Toffees should not be expecting the Leeds striker to be the solution to their goalscoring problems.

For the future, Gnonto will definitely shine, but there is definitely a lot more Everton need to do to make sure that they are not in another relegation battle.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There is a lot for Sean Dyche to do and you would expect that he wants a fair few signings this summer. If Everton do not strengthen their squad then they could easily be relegated next season.

Lots of teams in the bottom half are massively improving their squads and over recent years, the Toffees have fallen behind their competitors.