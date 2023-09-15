Everton now interested in a move for ‘amazing’ 32-cap international but face PL competition

New reports suggests that Everton are trying to compete with multiple Premier League clubs for one free agent.

According to 90min, Everton are one of many teams interested in attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. The player has been out of contract since the summer.

The report goes on to say that Lingard is still training with West Ham but is yet to be offered a deal. He does apparently have offers from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the MLS.

West Ham are apparently weighing up whether to offer him a short-term deal. Meanwhile, Everton are one of the named teams who are interested, they are yet to make a formal offer.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Everton interested in Jesse Lingard

The Englishman, who has 32 international caps, can be ‘amazing‘ when he is performing at his best but we did not see enough of this at his former club Nottingham Forest.

With West Ham interested, it may be hard for Everton to win the race as Lingard had a short stint at the Hammers and performed to a very high level.

The Toffees definitely need additions and this has been emphasised by their poor start to the Premier League campaign.

They have struggled in attack and it took four goals for Sean Dyche’s side to score in the division. Any additions would be welcomed.

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

They have made some good additions this summer but with the window shut they can now only look to sign free agents.

It will be interesting to see if they try to make a move for Lingard sooner rather than later as he clearly has a lot of clubs wanting to sign him.