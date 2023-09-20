Everton now in contact with ‘unbelievable’ striker’s representatives; he may leave title-winners

Everton remain in contact with the representatives of Hugo Ekitike with the striker open to considering his future with Paris Saint-Germain.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that West Ham are amongst the Premier League sides also keeping an eye on the 21-year-old amid doubts over his future at Parc des Princes.

It is certainly safe to say that Hugo Ekitike has not had the best time since joining PSG. He has only made one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 this season. And he has not featured in any of their last five games.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

In fact, he has not even been on the bench in the last three fixtures.

90min reports that Ekitike still wants to fight for his future in the French capital. However, should he remain out of the fold by the time the January transfer window edges closer, the striker will start to consider a move away.

And there are a host of teams in England keen on offering him a fresh challenge. The report suggests that Everton, West Ham, Brentford, Wolves and Crystal Palace are all in talks with his representatives.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

They are being kept informed about the youngster’s situation. And obviously, the January transfer window is already shaping up to be a massive one, once again, for Sean Dyche’s side.

Beto looks to have the potential to be a decent signing for the Toffees. However, it remains the case that scoring goals is proving to be a real problem for Everton.

Everton are the only team to have played five games in the Premier League and to have scored fewer than four goals. So far they have two.

Ekitike is not yet the finished article. And he has had a difficult time with PSG. But he has ‘unbelievable‘ potential. And Everton may be crying out for another forward by the time January arrives.