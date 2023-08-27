Everton now close to completing £24m signing of speedy forward

Everton look like they are finally close to landing a new goalscorer as a deal for Udinese star Beto moves closer.

Beto has emerged as the main attacking target for the Toffees in the last few days and it now appears a deal to sign him is close.

According to iNews, only medical checks remain for Everton to complete and the club are confident of getting Beto signed and delivered in time to play against Sheffield United next weekend.

Beto will bring an end to Sean Dyche’s search for a new number nine. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again struggling with injuries, Beto will be tasked with being the main man in attack at Goodison Park.

The Udinese striker hit double figures last season and is known for his speed when leading the line.

Described as a player who can make ‘rapid‘ movements along the frontline, Dyche will be delighted to get Beto over the line ahead of next week. The game with Sheffield United already feels huge, with neither side yet to register a point.

Everton will pay around £20m for Beto up front, with a further £4m coming in add-ons.

Beto to improve Everton but more needed

The signing of Beto will, no doubt, improve Everton and give Dyche some breathing space when it comes to adding players.

But, they do need more and that makes this coming week a massive one for the Toffees.

Everton have to sign players or they are staring relegation in the face basically. If they can add Beto, and then a few more, then things might just get a bit easier.