Everton made contact over ‘fantastic’ talent inspired by Dominic Calvert-Lewin

New reports have shared that Everton have an interest in signing young prospect Daniel Jebbison as they look for attacking signings.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Everton manager Sean Dyche is desperate to improve his attack. The club apparently made an enquiry earlier this summer.

The report goes on to share that Everton have had a ‘long-term interest’ in the 20 year-old striker who is currently at Sheffield United.

It is no shock to see the club look to sign attacking talent as they have lacked a proper goalscorer over the last couple of seasons.

Photo by Christian Hofer – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Everton make Daniel Jebbison enquiry

The player, who has scored once and made two appearances for the England U20 side, has ‘fantastic‘ potential and looks to have a big future ahead of him.

He made history for his currently club when he made his Premier League full debut at the age of 17 years-old. This was the youngest age a player has started for Sheffield United.

Jebbison has also spoken highly of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and said he looks to the Everton forward as one of his playing role models.

“He’s obviously a good one,” Jebbison told BT Sport when asked about which players he tries to replicate. “I watch his movement, I’ve studied off of him. He’s a very good player.”

Everton cannot seem to rely on Calvert-Lewin at the moment and they need a forward who can hit double figures if they want to push away from battling relegation.

Due to this, it feels like Jebbison is not a player they need right now as they have more pressing issues and can’t look towards the future currently.

Photo by Christian Hofer – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

More so, Everton allowed young attacking prospect Ellis Simms to leave the club this summer. It doesn’t really make much sense if they look to sign someone very similar as a replacement right now.

It is a huge summer window for the club. They desperately need new signings, especially in attack. If they do not strengthen then they could very easily be relegated next season.