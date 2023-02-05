Everton made deadline day move for Crystal Palace striker Mateta











Everton failed with a deadline day move for Jean-Philippe Mateta, with The Sun on Sunday (5/2; page 59) reporting that Crystal Palace set a £15 million asking price for the striker.

The Toffees’ lack of business was one of the main talking points from the final day of the January transfer window. Of course, they find themselves in big trouble in the Premier League. And they had sold one of their most talented players before the deadline, in Anthony Gordon.

Sean Dyche put that situation to one side and led Everton to a victory over league leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge. But he will be frustrated that they did not manage to do more in the window.

Everton made loan approach for Mateta

One player they bid for was Mateta. The Sun on Sunday (5/2; page 59) reports that the Toffees made an approach for the Frenchman, wanting to take him on loan.

However, Palace were not prepared to let him leave on loan. They have set an asking price of £15 million as they rate the 25-year-old highly. It is noted that it is not the first time Everton have made an attempt to sign the striker.

Mateta arriving at Goodison Park would not have alleviated the concerns amongst the Everton fans. His record in the Premier League is underwhelming, with seven goals in 46 games in the top-flight.

This season, he has managed just one goal in 17 appearances in the league. However, he has largely been used off the bench.

He would have given Dyche another option up front. And he has previously had some success in the Bundesliga. So he could have been a smart addition on loan.

But the very early signs suggest that Dyche is going to get a lot from the squad already available to him anyway.