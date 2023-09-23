Everton ‘investigating’ situation of £26m-rated talent deemed ‘the future of Brazil’s midfield’

Everton is one of many clubs who are interested in making a move for young prospect Gabriel Moscardo in the near future.

According to reports from iG Esporte, Everton have ‘investigated’ the situation of Gabriel Moscardo as they look to sign exciting talent.

Fellow Premier League sides Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are all keen, with the latter apparently being the most interested so far.

They have enquired about Moscardo. Apparently, his current club Corinthians want around £26million for the player, with around £20million of it fixed.

Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Everton interested in Gabriel Moscardo

The Brazilian looks to be a player who has a very high ceiling but he would definitely be a signing for the future if Everton made a move for him.

The central midfielder is only 17 years-old and with such a high price tag already it emphasises that Corinthians believe he has a big future.

He has already made 14 appearances for his current club and is more of a defensive midfielder than an attacking one.

You can tell that he loves a tackle as he already has five bookings in his 12 appearances for his club. Meanwhile, he is highly rated by his country and has already featured once for the Brazilian U23’s. He has been deemed ‘the future of Brazil’s midfield‘.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

This is definitely a very interesting signing for Everton to be interested in. Although they definitely need players for the present, they also need to think about their future.

Moscardo looks like a player who would definitely be able to settle into the Premier League once he is a bit older. Due to many clubs being interested Everton may have to make a move early.