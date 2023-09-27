Everton have now opened talks with ‘terrific’ 21-year-old over new contract

Everton have reportedly opened talks with youngster Jarrad Branthwaite over a new contract.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet claiming the Toffees are keen to tie him down on fresh terms.

Branthwaite has been a standout performer during the early stages of the season and is already attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

The 21-year-old spent the last campaign on loan at PSV and impressed in Holland as he made 27 appearances in the Eredivisie.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

His spell away from the club seems to have benefitted Everton as the youngster has returned to nail down his place in Sean Dyche’s side.

And it seems that Everton are looking to fend off interest in the Englishman by offering him a new deal.

Everton open Branthwaite contract talks

The Athletic reports that Branthwaite’s contract currently runs until 2025 but Everton do an option to extend for a further year.

Nevertheless, the Toffees are still keen to tie him down on fresh terms and have opened talks over a new deal.

It’s noted that Everton believe his potential is ‘vast’ but feel he is still developing at this stage of his career.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

It would be smart for Everton to tie Branthwaite down on a new deal as he’s already attracting admiring glances from top sides.

Indeed, The Athletic reported earlier this month that Champions League sides are monitoring the defender.

Everton seem to have a real gem on their hands and at just 21, Branthwaite is already proving to be a ‘terrific’ player for Dyche.

Branthwaite was benched for the first two games of the season but he has started and played the full 90 minutes in every game since.