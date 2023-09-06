Everton have now made transfer market decision following the departure of Demarai Gray

Everton look likely to be losing Demarai Gray and new reports have suggested that they have now made a big transfer market decision following his departure.

It has been widely reported by many, including journalist Fabrizio Romano, that Gray will be leaving Everton to head to the Saudi Pro League.

With the summer transfer window closed for Premier League clubs, losing the winger will leave them one player shorter for the new season. The only way they can now sign a player is if the player is a free agent.

Now, according to iNews, Everton have made a decision on whether to explore the market for a free agent to replace Gray. According to the report, the Toffees will not be trying to sign a free agent and they will instead wait for the January transfer window to bolster their attack.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton will not be looking to sign a free agent to replace Gray

There was a lot of movement in and out of Everton over the course of the summer transfer window as they look to rebuild and push away from the relegation zone.

Other key players like Alex Iwobi left, whilst the club signed Arnaut Danjuma and former Serie A striker Beto.

The two players look good so far, but it was shocking to see Everton allow Gray to depart after the English transfer window shut.

They have only managed to score in one and out their first four games in the Premier League, so clearly need strength in depth.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It then makes it surprising that they do not want to look to the current free agents, but there is also the argument to suggest that these players have no club currently for a reason.

It is therefore a huge few months for Everton until the next transfer window. If they are not able to pick up points consistently and their attackers don’t thrive, then they may have to splash the cash to try and stay in the division.