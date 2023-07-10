Everton have now asked about PL rival’s 2021 signing; Dyche has previously claimed he’s ‘superb’

Everton have approached Manchester United about the possibility of signing Tom Heaton this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which notes that Sean Dyche is looking to be reunited with the 37-year-old in the transfer window.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Tom Heaton is on course to remain at Old Trafford for one more year after an option was triggered in his contract. However, he may get the chance to move on before the new season arrives.

Everton enquire about Tom Heaton

The Daily Mirror reports that Everton want the England international following the departure of Asmir Begovic. In fact, they have already launched an enquiry for Heaton.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dyche worked with Heaton at Burnley. That spell saw the goalkeeper prove that he can do a very good job at the highest level.

Much may depend on what happens with the goalkeeper situation at Old Trafford. David De Gea has left the club at the end of his contract.

The Daily Mirror notes that Manchester United are working on a deal for Andre Onana. Erik ten Hag’s men have already offered £50 million for the Inter star. And it is suggested that they are expected to reach an agreement.

Obviously, Heaton and Onana will be vying for different roles. But you would imagine with De Gea leaving, Manchester United will not want to let anymore goalkeepers leave before they get replacements in.

For Everton meanwhile, Heaton could be a really smart addition. Jordan Pickford has been exceptional over the last couple of years. But he does need support.

Dyche has previously labelled Heaton ‘superb‘. So you can understand why the opportunity to land him potentially appeals to the Everton boss.