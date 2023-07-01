Everton have ‘more chance’ of signing ‘spectacular’ star linked to Madrid than Danjuma – Sky Sports journalist

The latest from a Sky Sports journalist is suggesting that Everton have more chance of signing Rodrigo than Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

Recent reports from The Daily Mail suggested that Danjuma has emerged as a target for Everton this summer. The winger was close to signing for the club on loan in January but picked Tottenham instead.

The report goes on to say that the club are expected to re-open talks with Danjuma’s agents soon. Despite this, journalist Alan Myers believes Rodrigo is more likely to join. Reports have linked the Spaniard to the Toffees recently.

The Sky Sports journalist replied to a fan who asked him about the club pursuing Danjuma. He said: “I think there’s more chance of Rodrigo from Leeds”.

Everton more likely to get Rodrigo than Danjuma

This is a big update from the Sky Sports journalist. Despite the qualities of Danjuma, Rodrigo seems to more fit what Everton need right now.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin became too unreliable last season, mainly due to injuries. If they want to stop being in a relegation battle they need a top striker for the whole season.

Despite Rodrigo being involved with relegated Leeds, he still shone last campaign. The “spectacular” player, who has been linked to Real Madrid this summer, managed 15 goals last season. This is a very good tally, especially due to the fact that 13 came in the Premier League.

It would be great to sign such a prolific striker. The one downfall is the fact that Rodrigo is 32 years-old. Therefore he doesn’t have long left playing at a top level.

It will be very interesting to see how Everton work during the current transfer window. They have to deal with Financial Fair Play and it will be hard to make some top signings.