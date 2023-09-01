Everton have made enquiry over loaning £80m player who has been called ‘painfully slow’ 

Everton have reportedly made a late enquiry over loaning Manchester United star Harry Maguire.

That’s according to i News, with the outlet claiming that one source suggested Everton were one of the clubs interested in signing Maguire.

Sean Dyche has already bolstered his backline with the addition of Ashley Young this summer but the Toffees have been in the market for a centre-back.

Maguire is one name to be linked with a move to Goodison Park after plenty of speculation surrounding his future.

The £80 million man has struggled at United over the past couple of years and previously looked set to move on this summer.

He’s likely to remain at Old Trafford beyond tonight’s deadline, but according to one source, Everton have asked about taking him on loan.

Everton enquire about Maguire loan deal

Everton are ‘alive to loan possibilities’ ahead of tonight’s deadline, according to i News.

One source has even suggested they enquired about taking Maguire on loan. But the England international will not leave Manchester this summer.

Maguire has endured a difficult period in Manchester over the past couple of years.

He’s fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag and doesn’t seem well-suited to the Dutchman’s style of play.

The 30-year-old has been labelled as a ‘painfully slow’ defender by Richard Dunne, which is one of the main reasons he doesn’t suit Ten Hag’s demands.

But he would have been a great addition to Dyche’s squad and could have provided an experienced option at the back for Everton.

Nevertheless, the Toffees will have to move onto different options if they want to bring in a centre-back before tonight’s deadline.